Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 2,545 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. H2O AM LLP grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. H2O AM LLP now owns 348,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,874,000 after acquiring an additional 128,428 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 21.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 21,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 114,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.3% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 127,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 215,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,375,000 after buying an additional 27,015 shares in the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Argus cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen set a $72.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.21.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $71.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.97. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $55.38 and a 1 year high of $73.24. The company has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

