Jones Financial Companies Lllp Decreases Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen set a $90.00 target price on AbbVie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

ABBV opened at $81.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.36. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.66 and a 1-year high of $94.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 182.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart bought 15,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.44 per share, with a total value of $1,002,170.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,189.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 15,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $1,163,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 88,077 shares of company stock worth $4,401,551. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

