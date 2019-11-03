Joincoin Price Down 6.3% Over Last Week (J)

Joincoin (CURRENCY:J) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. One Joincoin coin can now be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Joincoin has a total market cap of $26,283.00 and $22.00 worth of Joincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Joincoin has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Joincoin

Joincoin (J) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 13th, 2014. Joincoin’s total supply is 3,345,863 coins. The official website for Joincoin is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=737405.0 . Joincoin’s official Twitter account is @Joincoin_Team

Joincoin Coin Trading

Joincoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

