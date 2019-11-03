John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMA) Shares Up 0.1%

John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMA) shot up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.61 and last traded at $33.61, 503 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.59.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.46% of John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.