Jeffrey L. Powell Sells 6,035 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 6,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $543,813.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,686.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of KAI stock opened at $92.39 on Friday. Kadant Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.44 and a 1 year high of $103.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.85 and its 200-day moving average is $87.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.94 million. Kadant had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 16.99%. Kadant’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kadant by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Kadant by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Kadant by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 644,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,509,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kadant by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 61,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in Kadant by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 28,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research set a $107.00 target price on shares of Kadant and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.03.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

