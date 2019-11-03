Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2019 earnings estimates for Fox Factory in a report issued on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.69 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fox Factory’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $211.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

FOXF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Fox Factory to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. BidaskClub lowered Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $62.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $52.58 and a twelve month high of $86.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 2.0% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.0% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Zvi Glasman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.68, for a total value of $338,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,821.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $34,579.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,526.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,451 shares of company stock valued at $7,025,869. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

