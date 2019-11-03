Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,220,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the September 15th total of 7,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, insider Seymour-Jackson Angela acquired 3,116 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.72 per share, for a total transaction of $129,999.52. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 157.7% during the third quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 51,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 16.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 455,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 63,361 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter valued at $2,527,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 53.6% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 15,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

JHG stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.66. 957,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30. Janus Henderson Group has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $25.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.94 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 19.63%. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $25.50 to $23.55 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.56 to $35.11 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.93.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

