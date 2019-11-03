Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.94 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.66. 957,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,574. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.61. Janus Henderson Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JHG shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $25.50 to $23.55 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.56 to $35.11 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.93.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, insider Seymour-Jackson Angela acquired 3,116 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.72 per share, for a total transaction of $129,999.52. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

