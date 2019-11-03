Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in CME Group by 18,355.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,238,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220,982 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in CME Group in the second quarter worth about $544,292,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in CME Group in the second quarter worth about $418,297,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in CME Group by 17.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,960,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,658,000 after purchasing an additional 429,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 30.4% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,664,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,097,000 after purchasing an additional 388,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CME. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $220.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.36.

CME Group stock opened at $201.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.04. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $161.05 and a fifty-two week high of $224.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.75.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 40.93% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sean Tully sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.13, for a total transaction of $1,606,536.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,445,418.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total transaction of $108,005.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,593 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,233.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,126 shares of company stock worth $3,722,434 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

