Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 5,864 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

VDC opened at $155.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.68. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $124.93 and a 1 year high of $157.82.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.