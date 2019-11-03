Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 4,956 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the second quarter worth about $319,388,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 542.2% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,616,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053,548 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the second quarter worth about $204,968,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Square during the second quarter worth about $192,729,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 8.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,838,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,801,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ opened at $62.60 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.82 and a 52-week high of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.27. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3,130.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 3.38.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.20. Square had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $127,938.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,001,203.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $1,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 442,168 shares in the company, valued at $27,352,512.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,048 shares of company stock worth $2,570,339. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. SunTrust Banks upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Square in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Square in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.39.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

