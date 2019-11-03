Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 20,890 Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,890 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the second quarter worth $27,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the second quarter worth $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the second quarter worth $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

ET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James restated an “average” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $12.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.02. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.53.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is 106.09%.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.