Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 5,330 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.39% of Royce Value Trust worth $5,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RVT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Royce Value Trust by 105.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Royce Value Trust by 5.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 51,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Royce Value Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 57,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Private Vista LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $630,000. 20.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RVT opened at $14.19 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $14.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.77.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

