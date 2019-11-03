James Investment Research Inc. Invests $203,000 in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,144,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,063,000 after buying an additional 120,006 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 241.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,186,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,803,000 after buying an additional 838,919 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 680,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,512,000 after buying an additional 164,006 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,187,000 after buying an additional 28,624 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 608,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,642,000 after buying an additional 87,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $83.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.42. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $54.90 and a 1 year high of $89.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

In other LPL Financial news, insider Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total value of $358,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,665.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 32,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $2,578,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,426.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,526 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,790. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Wolfe Research set a $110.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.52.

LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

