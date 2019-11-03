James Investment Research Inc. Increases Stock Position in Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA)

James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. owned 0.13% of Enova International worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENVA. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in Enova International by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 13,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Enova International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Enova International during the 2nd quarter worth $877,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enova International during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Enova International by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENVA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Enova International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enova International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Enova International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of ENVA stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. Enova International Inc has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.42.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. Enova International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $329.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enova International Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 5,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $149,834.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,144,970.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

