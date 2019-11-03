James Investment Research Inc. Has $470,000 Holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. owned about 0.12% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 218,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 18,846 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 163,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 38,603 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $514,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 14,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

NYSE HVT opened at $18.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.13. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $25.09.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.08). Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $209.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HVT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.