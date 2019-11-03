Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) to Release Earnings on Monday

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $393.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.70 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.37%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $141.74 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $120.20 and a 1-year high of $151.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.26.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.50.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

