J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on the grocer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SBRY. Shore Capital upgraded J Sainsbury to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Investec raised their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.07) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 226.91 ($2.96).

Shares of J Sainsbury stock traded up GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 204.60 ($2.67). 6,142,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,310,000. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 214.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 206.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.73. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion and a PE ratio of 22.99. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of GBX 177.05 ($2.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 327.20 ($4.28).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

