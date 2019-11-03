J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Stock Holdings Reduced by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lowered its position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in J M Smucker by 22,638.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 590,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,073,000 after purchasing an additional 588,362 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in J M Smucker by 10.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,223,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,540,000 after purchasing an additional 400,006 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in J M Smucker by 72.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 714,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,280,000 after purchasing an additional 299,231 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in J M Smucker by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,934,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,403,000 after purchasing an additional 258,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in J M Smucker by 100.3% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 382,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,089,000 after purchasing an additional 191,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $85,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Geoff E. Tanner acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.42 per share, with a total value of $103,420.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,395.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,987 shares of company stock valued at $220,599. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SJM opened at $105.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.59 and a 200-day moving average of $115.28. J M Smucker Co has a 52-week low of $91.32 and a 52-week high of $128.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.70.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.46%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SJM. Guggenheim lowered their target price on J M Smucker from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded J M Smucker from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $107.00 target price (down previously from $114.00) on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. TheStreet downgraded J M Smucker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on J M Smucker from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. J M Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.70.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

