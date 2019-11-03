iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,573 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $4,147,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $209,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 366,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after purchasing an additional 30,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 162,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,682,000 after purchasing an additional 14,263 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $53.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.31. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.32 and a 12 month high of $53.86.

