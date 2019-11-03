iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) by 23.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MXI. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 184,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,050,000 after acquiring an additional 7,787 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,071 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $310,000.

Get iShares Global Materials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MXI traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $65.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,319. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.09. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $54.93 and a 52-week high of $67.46.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.