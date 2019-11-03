iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $45.12

iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.12 and last traded at $45.06, with a volume of 15611 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.83.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 24,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 33,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

