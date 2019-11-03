iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by AdvicePeriod LLC

AdvicePeriod LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 497,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,950 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of AdvicePeriod LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. AdvicePeriod LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $30,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,029,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,228,000 after buying an additional 12,421,182 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,479,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704,738 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,792,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842,933 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,711,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,775.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,064,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,401 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $63.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.91. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

