Ironwood Financial llc Has $72,000 Stock Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,346,000 after acquiring an additional 22,793 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 316,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,556,000 after acquiring an additional 50,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 298,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 263,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,112,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 199,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,957,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PPA opened at $68.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.94. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $45.98 and a twelve month high of $69.68.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

