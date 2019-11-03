Ironwood Financial llc Has $7.69 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.7% of Ironwood Financial llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,273,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,825,000 after buying an additional 6,475,186 shares during the period. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,484,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,064,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,109,000 after buying an additional 1,329,336 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,437,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,511,000 after buying an additional 437,508 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,085,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,098,000 after buying an additional 321,433 shares during the period.

IJR opened at $80.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.34 and a 200 day moving average of $77.47. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $81.79.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

