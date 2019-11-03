Ironwood Financial llc Has $471,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Ironwood Financial llc lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000.

VB opened at $158.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.57. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $123.80 and a 1 year high of $160.88.

Further Reading: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.