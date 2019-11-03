Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.27), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

NYSE IRM traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $33.52. 2,341,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,980,625. Iron Mountain has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.53.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Patrick J. Keddy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,114 shares in the company, valued at $795,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IRM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.60 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $39.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.23.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

