IoTeX Trading Down 1.5% This Week (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $18.41 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Coineal, IDEX and Bilaxy. In the last week, IoTeX has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00042289 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $527.17 or 0.05710392 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000412 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00001019 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00014708 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00046183 BTC.

IoTeX is a token. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,330,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

IoTeX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX, Binance, Coineal, Kucoin, Bgogo and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

