IONChain (IONC) Price Hits $0.0100 on Major Exchanges

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. Over the last week, IONChain has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. IONChain has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $124,270.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IONChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010732 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00218229 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.90 or 0.01431300 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00028746 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00117292 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IONChain Token Profile

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain . The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org . The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain

Buying and Selling IONChain

IONChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

