Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Lessened by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 112.7% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.87. 22,123,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,189,374. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.74. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $143.46 and a 12 month high of $198.88.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

