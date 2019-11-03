Invacio Price Hits $0.0063 on Top Exchanges (INV)

Invacio (CURRENCY:INV) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Invacio has a total market cap of $183,790.00 and approximately $4,462.00 worth of Invacio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Invacio has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Invacio token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.58 or 0.00777228 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000821 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000150 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000803 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Invacio Token Profile

Invacio (CRYPTO:INV) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2016. Invacio’s total supply is 29,467,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,365,866 tokens. Invacio’s official Twitter account is @Invacio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Invacio’s official website is www.invacio.com

Invacio Token Trading

Invacio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invacio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invacio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Invacio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

