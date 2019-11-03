Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) is set to announce its Q3 2019 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.15. On average, analysts expect Intra-Cellular Therapies to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a current ratio of 8.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.65. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.08. The company has a market capitalization of $510.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ITCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.19.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Alafi purchased 485,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,976,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 341,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,500,947.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 6,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $55,885.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,946. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

