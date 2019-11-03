Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Intevac in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 29th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis expects that the electronics maker will earn $0.03 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Intevac’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on IVAC. ValuEngine lowered Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intevac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

Shares of IVAC opened at $5.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.44 million, a PE ratio of -30.05 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.06. Intevac has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $6.54.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 5.65%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intevac during the second quarter worth $61,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intevac during the second quarter worth $97,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intevac by 124.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 12,601 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Intevac during the second quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Intevac by 43.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

