Interzone (ITZ) Achieves Market Cap of $233.00

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. In the last week, Interzone has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. Interzone has a total market cap of $233.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Interzone coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,232.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.53 or 0.01977222 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $291.85 or 0.03161379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.71 or 0.00635998 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.55 or 0.00688410 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010897 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00053051 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00402302 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010862 BTC.

Interzone (CRYPTO:ITZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone . The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Interzone’s official website is www.interzone.pw

Interzone can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Interzone should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Interzone using one of the exchanges listed above.

