International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Price Target Raised to GBX 190

International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) had its price objective raised by Shore Capital from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 190 ($2.48) in a report issued on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Get International Personal Finance alerts:

LON:IPF traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.04) on Thursday, hitting GBX 135.80 ($1.77). The stock had a trading volume of 796,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,878. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 111.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 133.79. The company has a market cap of $301.30 million and a PE ratio of 4.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.19. International Personal Finance has a 52 week low of GBX 86.80 ($1.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 227.20 ($2.97).

In other news, insider Gerard Ryan purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £100,000 ($130,667.71).

About International Personal Finance

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit products in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurances; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for International Personal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Personal Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.