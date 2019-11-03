International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) PT Set at GBX 665 by Barclays

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) received a GBX 665 ($8.69) target price from equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IAG. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 660 ($8.62) price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 621.54 ($8.12).

IAG stock traded up GBX 11.40 ($0.15) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 542.60 ($7.09). The stock had a trading volume of 22,568,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,660,000. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 1-year low of GBX 411.50 ($5.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 669.40 ($8.75). The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 486.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 474.66.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

