Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Interface, Inc. is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet, which it markets under the Interface and FLOR brands. The Company is committed to the goal of sustainability and doing business in ways that minimize the impact on the environment while enhancing shareholder value. Interface is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet. Their heritage began with the invention of the first carpet tile approximately 50 years ago by a Dutch company called Heuga, now part of InterfaceFLOR. From that spark of invention, they have continued to innovate, giving the award-winning modular carpet design, pioneering environmental practices and ground-breaking manufacturing technology. Their products are designed for a wide range of commercial environments including corporate, healthcare, education, retail, hospitality and government. We continue to lead the industry in environmental achievement and the exploration of environmentally efficient products and processes. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks set a $17.00 price objective on Interface and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Longbow Research cut Interface from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Interface currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of Interface stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Interface has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.38.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Interface had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Interface will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Interface news, Director Christopher G. Kennedy bought 44,160 shares of Interface stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $606,316.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Interface in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 678.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 783.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Interface in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

