Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the September 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 380,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have recently commented on TILE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. SunTrust Banks set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Interface and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Interface presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

In other Interface news, Director Christopher G. Kennedy acquired 44,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $606,316.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Interface by 4.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,004,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,404,000 after buying an additional 38,735 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Interface by 2.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Interface by 18.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 9,839 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Interface by 301.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Interface by 309.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 206,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TILE opened at $16.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $980.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.22. Interface has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $19.40.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.58 million. Interface had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Interface will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.45%.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

