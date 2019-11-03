InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) Trading 10% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) traded up 10% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $59.10 and last traded at $59.00, 573,408 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 64% from the average session volume of 348,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.63.

The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $72.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.82 million. InterDigital Wireless had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. InterDigital Wireless’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.35%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IDCC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. InterDigital Wireless presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,370 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,768 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in InterDigital Wireless in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,908 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,647 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.65 and its 200 day moving average is $59.87.

InterDigital Wireless Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

