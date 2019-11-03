InterCrone (ICR) Price Tops $0.0022 on Exchanges

InterCrone (CURRENCY:ICR) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One InterCrone coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.77, $32.15, $7.50 and $51.55. Over the last seven days, InterCrone has traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar. InterCrone has a total market cap of $32,557.00 and $13.00 worth of InterCrone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010875 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00218697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.62 or 0.01404444 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028938 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00119969 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

InterCrone Coin Profile

InterCrone’s total supply is 17,910,608 coins and its circulating supply is 14,793,793 coins. The official website for InterCrone is www.intercrone.com . InterCrone’s official Twitter account is @IntercroneWorld and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling InterCrone

