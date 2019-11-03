Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 31.97%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $92.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.49. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $95.56.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total transaction of $171,132.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $103,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,936 shares of company stock valued at $11,630,942 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ICE. Oppenheimer began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup set a $101.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.68.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

