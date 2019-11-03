Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Integer had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $303.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Integer’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Integer updated its FY19 guidance to $4.55-4.65 EPS.

Integer stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,244. Integer has a 12-month low of $67.72 and a 12-month high of $92.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.64.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 6,000 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total value of $481,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,940.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITGR. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.76.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

