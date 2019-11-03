Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $396.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.46 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 43.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

Shares of IBP traded up $10.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.70. The stock had a trading volume of 592,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.98. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $76.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on IBP shares. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

In related news, Director Vikas Verma sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,067,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $118,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,205.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,160. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Read More: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.