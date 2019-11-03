Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the September 15th total of 237,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INSE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 525.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 515,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 432,956 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 9.3% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 340,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 28,836 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 2.6% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 998,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,428,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 11.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 228,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 24,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.32. Inspired Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.65.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inspired Entertainment will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.