Insider Selling: Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Director Sells $246,250.00 in Stock

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $246,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,507. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $50.69 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.49 and a 12-month high of $51.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.46.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.96%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 105.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 90.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

