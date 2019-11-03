Insider Selling: NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) CAO Sells $81,936.36 in Stock

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) CAO Bruce R. Hazelgrove III sold 171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.16, for a total value of $81,936.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,539.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE NEU opened at $481.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NewMarket Co. has a twelve month low of $378.24 and a twelve month high of $489.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $465.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $436.36.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.13. NewMarket had a return on equity of 47.54% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $555.82 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that NewMarket Co. will post 23.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 37.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in NewMarket by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in NewMarket by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NewMarket by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in NewMarket by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in NewMarket by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Buckingham Research upgraded NewMarket from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $420.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

