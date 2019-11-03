Insider Selling: MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) VP Sells $1,147,951.20 in Stock

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) VP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 10,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $1,147,951.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,407.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $109.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.38. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.37 and a 52-week high of $115.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.00 and a 200-day moving average of $84.78.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.25. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $462.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

A number of analysts have commented on MKSI shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 279.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

