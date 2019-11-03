Insider Selling: Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) CEO Sells $139,254.42 in Stock

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 3,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $139,254.42.
Shares of MCB stock opened at $43.28 on Friday. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The stock has a market cap of $357.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.41.
MCB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Metropolitan Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.
Metropolitan Bank Company Profile
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.
