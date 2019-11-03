Insider Selling: Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) CEO Sells $139,254.42 in Stock

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 3,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $139,254.42.

Shares of MCB stock opened at $43.28 on Friday. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The stock has a market cap of $357.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.41.

MCB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Metropolitan Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 6.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 45,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the second quarter worth $26,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 13.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 9.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. 52.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

