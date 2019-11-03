Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) CEO Sells 22,850 Shares of Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total value of $5,456,351.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,770 shares in the company, valued at $22,868,918.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EW stock opened at $236.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.34 and its 200-day moving average is $201.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.84. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a twelve month low of $139.64 and a twelve month high of $241.56.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on EW shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $228.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,039,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,115,646,000 after buying an additional 275,182 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 8,278.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,951,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $730,013,000 after buying an additional 3,904,405 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,422,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $447,551,000 after buying an additional 48,931 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,650,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $304,976,000 after buying an additional 110,497 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,314,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $242,876,000 after buying an additional 115,881 shares during the period. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

