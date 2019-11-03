Insider Selling: Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Insider Sells $1,322,218.80 in Stock

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 29,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $1,322,218.80.

Daniel Lee Flynn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, August 13th, Daniel Lee Flynn sold 148,107 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $6,060,538.44.

Shares of DCPH stock opened at $45.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.40 and a 200-day moving average of $28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $45.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.89.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 675,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,237,000 after acquiring an additional 14,028 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $4,606,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 120.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 91,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 49,884 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,802,000. Institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Svb Leerink upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.92.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.